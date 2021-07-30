Over 143,000 BiH citizens receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 10:10, July 30, 2021

SARAJEVO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 143,000 citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) have so far received at least one dose of either the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine produced by Chinese companies, the country's relevant health authorities have told Xinhua.

A week ago, Sefik Dzaferovic, member of the Presidency of BiH, received the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, the state-owned news agency FENA reported.

To date, at least 410,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to BiH, either purchased or donated.

In the Federation of BiH (FBiH), one of the country's two entities, more than 86,500 doses of Chinese vaccines have been administered so far, said the Institute for Public Health at FBiH.

According to the latest available data released by the Government of FBiH on July 19, a total of 297,064 vaccine doses of different producers have been administered in this entity.

In Republika Srpska (RS), the other BiH entity, close to 55,000 doses of Chinese vaccines have been administered so far, the Public Health Institute of RS told Xinhua.

More than 292,000 doses of different producers have been administered in RS so far, according to the statement of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare of RS Alen Seranic on July 21.

In Brcko District (BD), 2,000 more doses of Chinese vaccines have been administered, said spokesperson Slavica Pavlovic.

To date, the country has reported 205,566 COVID-19 cases and 9,686 deaths.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)