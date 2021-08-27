Chinese companies start reconstruction of tram tracks in Bosnian capital

Xinhua) 08:32, August 27, 2021

SARAJEVO, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The reconstruction of tram tracks in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has started, the Ministry of Transport of Canton Sarajevo (CS) said on Thursday.

Sarajevo authorities entrusted the infrastructure project to a consortium of two Chinese companies -- China Shandong International Economic &Technical Cooperation Group, and China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group.

Over the next two years, the Chinese companies and their local subcontractors will fully reconstruct 8.5 km of tram tracks from Ilidza, in the city's western part, to the rail loop Cengic Vila in the city center. They will also build the tram depot.

Adnan Steta, the Minister of Transport of CS, said that this tram track section has not been renewed for the past 60 years. According to the Government of CS, the overall cost of the project is 20.4 million euros (24 million U.S. dollars), which has been financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)