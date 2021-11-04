China calls for avoiding imposing external solutions on BiH issue

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday called on the international community to avoid imposing external solutions on the issue of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

"China calls on the international community to take an impartial, balanced and prudent approach, take into full account views of all parties and avoid imposing external solutions," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on BiH.

For some time now, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been facing growing challenges, he said, noting that the country's election law reform is beset with difficulties, the formation of a new government shows little progress, and the parties are increasingly at odds over national governance models.

"China is of the view that the issues facing BiH should ultimately be resolved by its people," the envoy stressed, adding that China encourages all parties in BiH to put the interest of the country and the people first, step up dialogue and consultations, accommodate each other's concerns, implement comprehensively and to the letter the Dayton Peace Agreement and within the framework of the constitution, properly address relevant differences, promote development of the country and achieve national reconciliation.

Referring to the issue of the High Representative, Geng said China reiterates that according to the Dayton Peace Agreement, the Security Council has an undeniable role to play in the appointment process of the High Representative.

The Dayton Peace Agreement signed on Dec. 14, 1995 in Paris put an end to the three-and-a-half-year-long Bosnian War.

