Heating suppliers in northeast China start services in response to cold snap
A worker debugs boilers' operation system at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.
Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A worker checks boilers at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.
A worker checks boilers at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.
Staff members monitor the heating service of the city at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 20, 2022.
A worker checks data at a heating company in Hulan District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022.
A worker checks data at a heating company in Hulan District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022.
A worker debugs heating equipment at a house of a resident in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 20, 2022.
A heating company starts its heating service in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.
