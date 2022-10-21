We Are China

Heating suppliers in northeast China start services in response to cold snap

Xinhua) 08:28, October 21, 2022

A worker debugs boilers' operation system at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A worker checks boilers at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A worker checks boilers at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Staff members monitor the heating service of the city at a heating company in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 20, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A worker checks data at a heating company in Hulan District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker checks data at a heating company in Hulan District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker debugs heating equipment at a house of a resident in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 20, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A heating company starts its heating service in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2022.

Heating suppliers in northeast China have started services in response to the recent cold snap. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)