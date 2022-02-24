In pics: Picturesque snowy scenery captured across China

People's Daily Online) 10:35, February 24, 2022

Sun pillars, or light pillars, dominate the night sky in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Dec. 13, 2021. The optical phenomenon is created by light reflecting off of ice crystals falling towards the earth through the atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of China Meteorological Administration)

Since winter swept across China, periodic heavy snowfall has blanketed many places throughout the country, creating breathtaking ethereal landscapes. The rarely witnessed phenomena of rime and frozen bubbles has captivated both residents and visitors alike, with everyone enjoying all the fun that winter sports have to offer.

