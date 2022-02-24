Home>>
In pics: Picturesque snowy scenery captured across China
(People's Daily Online) 10:35, February 24, 2022
Since winter swept across China, periodic heavy snowfall has blanketed many places throughout the country, creating breathtaking ethereal landscapes. The rarely witnessed phenomena of rime and frozen bubbles has captivated both residents and visitors alike, with everyone enjoying all the fun that winter sports have to offer.
Photos
