Icicle-covered trees seen in South China's Rong'an

Ecns.cn) 10:24, December 28, 2021

Icicles hang down from plants in a village of Rong'an County, Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Tan kaixing)

