People enjoy National Day holiday across China
(Xinhua) 09:25, October 04, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows tourists taking boats at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows tourists taking boats at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)
Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes during the National Day holiday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo by Jia Fangwen/Xinhua)
Tourists go camping in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)
