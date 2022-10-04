Traditional Chinese cultural activities attract tourists during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:56, October 04, 2022

Women present Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Artists perform Chuanju (Sichuan opera) in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An artist performs Chuanju (Sichuan opera) in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A child dressed in Chuanju (Sichuan opera) costume poses for photos under the guidance of a staff member in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An artist performs Chuanju (Sichuan opera) in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists try traditional Chinese garments in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A woman wearing Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, performs in Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A tourist wearing Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, visits Ciqikou ancient town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 2, 2022. During the National Day holiday, the scenic area Ciqikou has conducted various activities themed with traditional Chinese culture to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

