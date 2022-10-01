Flag-raising ceremony to celebrate 73rd founding anniversary of PRC held at Tian'anmen Square
A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
