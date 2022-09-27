Flower displays decorate Chang'an Avenue for National Day in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 16:30, September 27, 2022

A flower display with the theme of 'Welcome to the 20th CPC National Congress' is set up along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing to celebrate the National Day, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

