Flower displays decorate Chang'an Avenue for National Day in Beijing
A flower display with the theme of 'Welcome to the 20th CPC National Congress' is set up along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing to celebrate the National Day, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
A themed flower display is set up at the corner of the Xidan intersection of the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing to celebrate the National Day, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
