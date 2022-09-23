Artificial flower basket placed at Tiananmen Square for upcoming National Day holiday

People's Daily Online) 17:16, September 23, 2022

Workers decorate a huge artificial flower basket at the Tiananmen Square ahead of the National Day holiday in Beijing, Sept. 21, 2022. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The installation of a huge flower basket featuring artificial flowers and fruits for the upcoming National Day holiday next month was underway at the Tiananmen Square on Sept. 21.

