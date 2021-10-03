China sees 16 mln railway trips on National Day

Xinhua) 09:38, October 03, 2021

Passengers get tickets checked before boarding on a train at the Nanning Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Zhao Shilin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's railways handled 16 million passenger trips Friday, China's National Day, the railway operator said Saturday.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said 11.4 million passenger trips are expected by rail Saturday, the second day of the weeklong holiday.

Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel rush.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said earlier.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)