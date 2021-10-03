China sees 16 mln railway trips on National Day
Passengers get tickets checked before boarding on a train at the Nanning Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Zhao Shilin/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's railways handled 16 million passenger trips Friday, China's National Day, the railway operator said Saturday.
The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said 11.4 million passenger trips are expected by rail Saturday, the second day of the weeklong holiday.
Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel rush.
Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said earlier.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese ambassadors, foreign officials eye deeper cooperation during celebrations for China's National Day
- Hong Kong holds various activities to celebrate National Day
- China expects over 63 million passenger trips on National Day
- National Day celebrated across China amid jubilation, hopes for better future
- Hong Kong holds flag-raising ceremony to celebrate 72nd anniv. of founding of PRC
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.