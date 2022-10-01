Chinese embassy in Vietnam holds online celebration for China's National Day

October 01, 2022

HANOI, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on Friday held an online event celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo and Vietnam's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, attended the event and delivered speeches.

China's National day falls on Oct. 1.

Extending festive greetings to all Chinese compatriots in Vietnam, Xiong said that under the guidance of the leaders of both the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the CPV, the development of relations between the two parties and between China and Vietnam have enjoyed good momentum, with achievements made at all levels and in various areas.

The two developing countries have worked to jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core as well as true multilateralism and international equity and justice, and defend their common strategic interests, Xiong said.

Facing changes in the world, China is willing to work with Vietnam to build a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance, advance the development of the socialist causes of both countries, and bring China-Vietnam relations in the new era to new heights, said the Chinese ambassador.

Hoan sent festive greetings to Xiong and all Chinese people. Vietnam has attached great importance to consolidating and developing the relations with China, which are regarded as a top priority and strategic choice in Vietnam's foreign policy, Hoan said.

Vietnam is very happy to see the steady development of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in recent years, with positive results achieved, especially in agricultural cooperation, said Hoan.

