China expects 210 mln road passenger trips during National Day holiday
(Xinhua) 14:47, September 28, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 210 million passenger trips made via the roads during the weeklong National Day holiday that starts on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Transport.
The estimated figure is 30 percent lower than that of the same period a year ago, the ministry said Wednesday.
Passenger trips via waterways are forecast to increase 16 percent to 7.2 million during the period.
The ministry also announced that expressways nationwide would be toll-free for passenger cars with up to seven seats during the holiday.
