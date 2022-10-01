Home>>
Flag-raising ceremony in Beijing marks 73rd National Day
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:13, October 01, 2022
The Guard of Honor of the People's Liberation Army escorts the national flag to Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Oct 1, 2022. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/China Daily]
A flag-raising ceremony was held in celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2022. People from all walks of life gathered in the square to witness the solemn moment.
