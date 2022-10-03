Home>>
People enjoy National Day holiday in China
(Xinhua) 11:40, October 03, 2022
Tourists take boats at the West Lake scenic area during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A tourist takes photos of the West Lake scenic area during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists take boats at the West Lake scenic area during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area during the National Day holiday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
