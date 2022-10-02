Opioid crisis cost U.S. nearly 1.5 trillion dollars in 2020: report

Xinhua) 11:18, October 02, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The economic toll of the opioid addiction and overdose crisis in the United States reached nearly 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars in 2020 alone and is likely to grow, a latest U.S. congressional report said.

Opioid-related deaths soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, including from the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl, exacerbating an already tragic and costly nationwide crisis that accounted for 75 percent of the 107,000 drug overdose fatalities in 2021, Reuters reported, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"It's equivalent to one 737 (jet) every day going down, no survivors. It's a mind boggling number of deaths," the report seen by Reuters, cited Representative David Trone, who sits on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee that issued the report, as saying.

The committee said in the report that after adapting a method used by CDC scientists and adjusting for inflation, it found that the crisis cost the U.S. economy 1.47 trillion dollars in 2020, an increase of 487 billion dollars from 2019.

