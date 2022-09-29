U.S. government's radical energy policy causes surging inflation: The Hill

September 29, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- It's the U.S. government's radical energy policy that has caused energy prices to spike, impacting Americans' lives and the country's energy security, said an op-ed posted Tuesday by The Hill.

In the article titled "Administration's energy policy: Ineptitude in the short, inaction in the long," the author identified the inflation status quo in the United States as "devastating consequences of radical liberal energy policies."

The current administration has waged an all-out assault on the oil and gas industry, caved to the environmentalists by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and halting drilling on federal lands and waters, the opinion piece noted.

"These actions led to record high gas prices and rising costs on goods and services. Even more concerning are the actions the president has taken for America's long-term energy security and independence," it said.

Therefore, the article concluded, the so-called crisis is made by the U.S. government itself, rather than a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict as Washington claims.

