U.S. premature COVID-19 ending could help it surge: The Hill
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's recent declaration that "the (COVID-19) pandemic is over" is not only premature but also dangerous, reported The Hill last week.
"This declaration has many damaging effects: as others have noted, it will now be even harder to persuade Americans to get the new bivalent boosters," said the Opinion article.
It will be tougher to persuade Congress to fund essential COVID-19 responses, and it will be nearly impossible for local officials to impose new indoor mask requirements should another surge arrive, it noted.
"Think of the lethal impact of the omicron virus last winter, just when we were so grateful that the delta wave had ebbed," said the report.
"Think of the deadly surges this summer, just when we were planning our long-delayed vacations," it added. "This is a virus that has humbled us too often. We must approach it with humility."
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. embassy in Moscow urges Americans to depart Russia to avoid being conscripted
- U.S. government's radical energy policy causes surging inflation: The Hill
- High U.S. inflation caused by corporate greed: The Guardian
- "Extremely dangerous" eyewall of Hurricane Ian moving onshore: U.S. forecaster
- U.S. stands out among countries with most gun deaths per capita: article
- Hurricane Ian near southwestern coast of U.S. Florida, 624,000 customers out of power
- Oil prices jump as U.S. inventories drop
- Opinion: For U.S., there is no diplomacy but all coercion
- U.S. must do more to stop arming drug trade, says Jamaican daily
- More than one in four families in Southern California unable to pay energy bills: U.S. media
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.