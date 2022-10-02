Macao SAR gov't holds flag-raising ceremony, reception to mark 73rd founding anniversary of PRC
Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), addresses a reception celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2022. The Macao SAR government hosted a flag-raising ceremony and a reception attended by senior officials, legislators and representatives from different walks of life to mark the National Day, which falls on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2022 shows a reception celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Macao, south China. The Macao SAR government hosted a flag-raising ceremony and a reception attended by senior officials, legislators and representatives from different walks of life to mark the National Day, which falls on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
- Premier Li meets with Macao SAR chief executive
- Macao SAR to improve election system to ensure governance by patriots: plan
- Mainland, Macao SAR to step up cooperation on ecological, environmental protection
- Macao SAR releases second five-year plan
- Macao SAR inaugurates Central Securities Depository
- Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR welcomes local legislation on instituting national security advisers
- Macao SAR gov't completes legislation on instituting national security advisers
- Feature: Macao SAR students "amazed" by live class from China's space station
- Central gov't decides to institute advisers to Committee for Safeguarding National Security of Macao SAR
- Macao SAR hosts Chinese, Portuguese related cultural events
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.