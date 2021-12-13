Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR welcomes local legislation on instituting national security advisers

Xinhua) 13:52, December 13, 2021

MACAO, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday voiced support and welcome to the completion of local legislation on the central government's decision to institute advisers to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR.

The amendment of relevant local regulation was published on Monday on the Macao SAR government gazette and takes effect on Tuesday.

The central government made the decision in a reply to the chief executive of the Macao SAR, concerning a report that he filed on proposing that the central government set up posts of national security affairs adviser and national security technical adviser in the committee.

In the reply, the central government said it approved the report and decided that the post of national security affairs adviser should be taken by the director of the liaison office and the national security technical advisers should be relevant personnel of the office.

A spokesperson of the liaison office said the central government's decision is helpful to fully and accurately implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, earnestly safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao.

Legislation at the local level provides powerful legal guarantee for the implementation of the central government's decision and for the advisers to perform their duties in accordance with the law, said the spokesperson.

The liaison office will resolutely implement the central government's decision, execute duties of national security advisers in accordance with the law, effectively play its role of a bridge between the central and SAR governments, and supervise, direct, coordinate and support the Macao SAR government on national security work, the spokesperson added.

