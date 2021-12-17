Mainland, Macao SAR to step up cooperation on ecological, environmental protection

An arrangement is signed by the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment in south China's Macao, Dec. 16, 2021.

MACAO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland and the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will further step up exchange and cooperation on ecological and environmental protection, according to an arrangement signed here Thursday by the Macao SAR government and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The mainland will support the Macao SAR in getting linked with national environmental protection policies to promote building an ecological civilization, showed the arrangement.

The arrangement covers areas of tackling climate change, building a green Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, planning environmental protection, preventing and controlling environmental pollution, honoring international treaties on environment, and disposing solid waste.

Ho Iat Seng (C), chief executive of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu (4th L) pose for a group photo with other guests at a signing ceremony in south China's Macao, Dec. 16, 2021.

