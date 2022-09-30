Languages

Friday, September 30, 2022

(People's Daily Online) 16:36, September 30, 2022
World's first cloned arctic wolf meets public at Harbin Polarpark in China
The world's first cloned arctic wolf meets the public at Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People’s Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

The world's first cloned arctic wolf made public appearance at Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 28. The wolf, whose donor cell came from a wild female arctic wolf in the Harbin Polarpark named Maya, has made it through the first 100 days after its birth, and all its physical indicators are normal.


