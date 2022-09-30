Home>>
World's first cloned arctic wolf meets public at Harbin Polarpark in China
(People's Daily Online) 16:36, September 30, 2022
|The world's first cloned arctic wolf meets the public at Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People’s Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
The world's first cloned arctic wolf made public appearance at Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 28. The wolf, whose donor cell came from a wild female arctic wolf in the Harbin Polarpark named Maya, has made it through the first 100 days after its birth, and all its physical indicators are normal.
