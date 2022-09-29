World's first cloned arctic wolf meets public in Harbin
Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf, meets the public in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022, along with two other Arctic wolves. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)
Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf, meets the public in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022, along with the wolf’s surrogate mother, a beagle. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)
Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf and surrogate mother, a beagle, eat together in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022, along with the wolf’s surrogate mother, a beagle. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)
Visitors view Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf in Harbin Polarland in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)
Photos
