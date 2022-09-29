World's first cloned arctic wolf meets public in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 14:27, September 29, 2022

Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf, meets the public in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022, along with two other Arctic wolves. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf, meets the public in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022, along with the wolf’s surrogate mother, a beagle. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf and surrogate mother, a beagle, eat together in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022, along with the wolf’s surrogate mother, a beagle. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

Visitors view Maya, the world first cloned arctic wolf in Harbin Polarland in Harbin Polarland, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

