UN envoy welcomes start of trial of Kabuga for role in 1994 Rwanda genocide
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The UN secretary-general's special adviser on genocide prevention, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, on Wednesday welcomed the opening of the trial against Felicien Kabuga in The Hague for his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.
Kabuga is being tried before the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. Kabuga was arrested by the French police in 2020 at the age of 87 after 26 years on the run.
"Our collective commitment not to forget constitutes a commitment to prevent," said Nderitu. "Accountability is prevention in itself and hence a deterrent for future crimes."
She said fair and credible judicial proceedings can provide victims with a form of redress for the gross and systematic violations of human rights and humanitarian law that they have endured. These measures can also help prevent and address feelings of frustration and bitterness, and the possible desire for retaliation. On the contrary, when justice is not served, lingering perceptions of injustice can become a risk factor for further violence and possibly, atrocity crimes.
Nderitu called on all member states to continue to fully cooperate with the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in the identification, arrest, detention, surrender, and transfer of accused persons still at large.
