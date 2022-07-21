U.S. power politics tramples on human rights of refugees and migrants

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

The United States touts itself as a “beacon of democracy” and is keen to lecture other countries and interfere in their domestic affairs, triggering several waves of refugees and leading to huge humanitarian disasters.

The U.S. is the culprit behind the migrant and refugee issues faced by many countries. In its nearly 250 years of history, there have been less than 20 years when the U.S. was not waging military operations overseas. Data from the report of the Costs of War Project from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University showed that the so-called “counter-terrorism” wars launched by the U.S. after the 9/11 attacks have displaced about 38 million people.

The U.S. violates the human rights of refugees and migrants, and systemic racial discrimination is a deep-seated problem in the country. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, refugees and migrants of ethnic minorities in the U.S. have suffered greatly from discrimination and hate crimes.

The country builds a wall along its border with Mexico, abuses force to expel refugees and migrants or holds them in detention facilities with poor conditions for long periods of time, where a family separation policy that tears children away from their parents is enforced. The U.S. commits countless violations against the human rights of refugees and migrants.

The U.S. pursues militarism under the pretext of “democracy.” It is in no position to lecture or judge others about democracy. Facing widespread denunciation by refugees and migrants from many countries, the U.S. should be put in the dock.

