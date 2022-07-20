Washington's coup making threat to world peace: China Daily editorial

Washington's interference in the domestic affairs of other countries, those in Latin America in particular, was no secret even before the revelations of the diplomatic cables in 2010 by the WikiLeaks website founded by Julian Assange.

But John Bolton, the former security advisor to the previous US president Donald Trump, has given firsthand verification of Washington's black-handed work.

In an interview with CNN last week, Bolton admitted that he helped plot coups abroad.

Bolton said he wouldn't get into the specifics, but he referred to his book in which he had written about the US-backed failed coup attempt against Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro in 2018.

Washington likes to push the notion that the US stands on the side of democracy and freedom around the world, but Bolton's admission pulls the cover from its undemocratic deeds in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East ... and Europe.

One US-backed uprising that did succeed was the one in Ukraine. Washington funneled billions of dollars to the far right opposition which ultimately led to the ousting of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and the installing of the pro-US regime led by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The consequences of that are visible for all to see, and highlight how hypocritical US politicians are when they point fingers at other countries in the name of human rights and democracy.

What Bolton said shows the shamelessness of US politicians who repeatedly badmouth other countries in the name of human rights and democracy.

It seems that they can turn a blind eye to Washington's acts while turning a supposedly scrutinizing eye on other countries.

The US has never abided by the norms of the international law, as it sees itself as being above the law. All the rules, principles and codes of conduct are for other countries to abide by and have nothing to do with Washington, except in its overseeing of how the rules are followed by the rest of the world.

It is no exaggeration to list the US as the most serious obstacle to the development of global human rights and democracy.

And with the rise of emerging economies and the louder voice of the developing countries calling for a greater say in global governance, Washington has no scruples about trying to hobble their rise by any means it deems fit.

It is high time Washington came to terms with the reality that the world is not what it was. As the largest economy and strongest military power, the US needs to change its view on how the world should be governed. What it is doing is an anachronism. One that causes untold harm.

