Over 100 mln people under alert as extreme heat scorches south central U.S.

HOUSTON, July 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 million people are currently under heat related warnings and advisories across the United States, the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center said on Tuesday.

Especially in south central United States, dangerous and record-breaking heat is forecast across much of the region on Tuesday and is expected to linger through much of this week, the center said on Twitter.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, nearly 40 high temperature records are at risk of breaking, especially in southern plains. Through Thursday morning, more than 90 warm minimum temperature records could fall, the center forecast.

Through this week, parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas could see their hottest temperatures so far this year, with predicted highs reaching 102 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

In Texas, triple-digit temperatures will continue this week, testing the state's power grid. If the demand for electricity outstrips the supply, there will be power outages.

The projection of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which monitors grid conditions, showed that about 3 p.m. Monday, the demand for electricity seemed to go right up to the supply, local media network ABC13 reported.

With the extreme heat, calls for help due to heat-related issues in Texas soared by 120.4 percent in 2022 during the months of May 1 to July 12 when compared to the same time period in 2021, according to the regional emergency medical services agency MedStar.

MedStar paramedic supervisor John Hamilton told CBS News that he's never seen so many heat-related calls.

