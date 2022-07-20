China Society for Human Rights Studies elects new leadership

Xinhua) 08:41, July 20, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The fifth council of the China Society for Human Rights Studies convened its first meeting in Beijing on Tuesday and elected the new leadership of the society.

Participants deliberated and adopted a work report of the fourth council of the society and the revised regulations of the society at the meeting, and elected directors of the fifth council.

Padma Choling, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, or China's top legislature, was elected President of the China Society for Human Rights Studies.

