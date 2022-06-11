China voices firm opposition to European Parliament's Xinjiang resolution

Xinhua) 15:20, June 11, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of China's top legislature on Friday voiced stern opposition to a so-called resolution newly adopted by the European Parliament on "the human rights situation in Xinjiang."

China firmly opposes the European Parliament's "political manipulation and gross interference in China's internal affairs under the guise of human rights," said You Wenze, spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress.

Since the founding of New China over 70 years ago, continuous progress has been made in the human rights cause in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, You said.

The country's efforts in counter-terrorism and deradicalization have ensured the safety of life and property of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to the greatest extent, and made positive contributions to the cause of human rights across the world and the global fight against terrorism, You added.

"Xinjiang is currently in the best period of development in history with social stability, economic prosperity and residents living a peaceful and happy life," he said.

Attempts by anti-China forces in the European Parliament to smear and slander China's Xinjiang policy are aimed to sow discord among various ethnic groups in China, taint China's image and contain its development, You said, adding that all such acts are doomed to fail.

Xinjiang-related issues are by no means about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but about fighting violent terrorism and separatism, You said.

Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs and brook no external interference, You said, urging the European Parliament to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Xinjiang-related issues.

