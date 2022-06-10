Success story of a nang maker in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:34, June 10, 2022

Amar Juma, a man from Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has been making nang for 20 years. Nang, a staple wheat flatbread, is a traditional staple food in Xinjiang with a history of over 2,000 years. The nang made by Amar Juma not only comes in multiple varieties, but also lasts longer than those of competitors thanks to his own secret recipe.

His business has been growing well in recent years. Three years ago, he opened his second store to sell baked buns featuring an assortment of fillings. He also jumped onto the countrywide livestreaming bandwagon to promote his baked buns to a wider Chinese audience.

Amar Juma plans to create his own nang brand in the future, using his portrait to make the brand logo, and hopes to develop it into one of the top 500 brands in the prefecture.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)