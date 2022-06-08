We Are China

5.0-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 15:26, June 08, 2022

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 36.09 degrees north latitude and 77.78 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)