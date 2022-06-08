Home>>
5.0-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 15:26, June 08, 2022
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 36.09 degrees north latitude and 77.78 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ministry: US hypes up Xinjiang issue to contain China
- Balanced development of education benefits students of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang, A Good Place to Visit, Not Arena for Competition
- Musical heritage resounds in Xinjiang village
- Xinjiang plans over 134 bln USD fixed-asset investment in 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.