Wednesday, June 08, 2022

5.0-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

(Xinhua) 15:26, June 08, 2022

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 36.09 degrees north latitude and 77.78 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said. 

