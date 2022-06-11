Xinjiang locals tell real tales of joy, prosperity

Xinhua) 15:17, June 11, 2022

URUMQI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Some Xinjiang people of various ethnic groups on Thursday shared their own stories at a press conference held via video link and attended by representatives from over 60 countries and international organizations.

Hami melon is a specialty of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Standing in a Hami melon field in Turpan City, Mayla Litip, an e-commerce celebrity, said that the local government has organized melon farmers to establish a specialized cooperative to help boost their profits, and has promoted new varieties, mechanized cultivation and new planting technologies.

In spring this year, the planting area of Hami melons in Turpan reached over 6,000 hectares, and now they have entered the peak sales season.

"We now have nearly 40 varieties of Hami melons, and every year from June to September, fruit traders from all over the country would come here to buy our melons. I heartily invite you to Xinjiang to have a taste of the Hami melons, grapes and other fruit which are as sweet as our life here," she said.

Atlas silk is the most popular cloth among women in Xinjiang and a symbolic element for costumes of local ethnic minority groups. In 2008, Atlas silk was added to the national intangible cultural heritage list.

Buwyzorhan Matrozi has been working in an Atlas silk production company in Hotan City for 14 years. She noted that it is a great blessing to be able to do what you love.

"The vigorous development of Atlas silk industry has attracted many young people. Some have set up studios or cooperatives, while some work as technicians. I believe that everyone's life will be as colorful as Atlas silk in the future," she said.

Xinjiang today is no longer afflicted by the frequent terrorist attacks that had long plagued the region in the past. It is a place of prosperity and stability, said Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the regional government.

"Xinjiang has undergone profound changes over the years," Xu said, adding that it is today teeming with joyful stories and warmth.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)