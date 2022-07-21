U.S. DHS secretary "deeply concerned" over high tolerance of hate in country

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a discussion of the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, the United States on July 19, 2022. Calling divisiveness one of the many threats facing the United States, Mayorkas on Tuesday blamed the growing divide on the unprecedented high degree of tolerance for hate in the country. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

ASPEN, United States, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Calling divisiveness one of the many threats facing the United States, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday blamed the growing divide on the unprecedented high degree of tolerance for hate in the country.

"In my view, there has been more space given than I can remember for hate and the overt expression of it. And I am deeply concerned that the overt expression of hate propagates more hate," Mayorkas said.

He was speaking during a fireside chat-style discussion on the first day of the four-day Aspen Security Forum, an annual event held in Aspen, Colorado, that gathers current and former senior U.S. government officials as well as notable figures worldwide.

When asked about his opinion on politicians' actions in "stirring this toxic environment" that contributed to the rise of domestic terrorism in the United States in recent years, he, however, dodged the question and said, "I'm going to pull back from politics for a minute and just speak of the divide."

Mayorkas' remarks came at a time when the American people are increasingly believing the country is insecure, with white supremacists and conspiracy theorists alike besieging the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the result of the presidential election, and with black people and primary school students being killed in never-ending shooting carnages.

