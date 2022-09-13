Home>>
Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers and valuing education
(People's Daily App) 10:05, September 13, 2022
"Teachers are the engineers of the human soul and disseminators of human civilization. They are tasked with the mission of the times — to spread knowledge, ideas and truth," Chinese President Xi Jinping once said.
Xi has paid close attention to education issues ever since he took office. He has on multiple occasions visited schools, and talked with and written to teachers, lauding their hard work in nurturing young people.
