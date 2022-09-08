Home>>
Multilingual versions of Xi's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights published
(Xinhua) 09:14, September 08, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Multilingual versions of extracts from Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights have been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.
The Chinese-Russian, Chinese-French, Chinese-Spanish and Chinese-Japanese versions of the discourses were compiled and translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
These versions are of great significance for readers at home and abroad as they enable readers to grasp the rich connotations of Xi's expositions on the subject and understand China's great practice of respecting and safeguarding human rights, while also promoting China's perspective on human rights.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends congratulations on Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence to Bolsonaro
- Symposium on studying Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization held in Beijing
- Xi stresses improving system for achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields
- Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in SW China
- Senior CPC official stresses studying "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.