Multilingual versions of Xi's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights published

Xinhua) 09:14, September 08, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Multilingual versions of extracts from Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights have been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

The Chinese-Russian, Chinese-French, Chinese-Spanish and Chinese-Japanese versions of the discourses were compiled and translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

These versions are of great significance for readers at home and abroad as they enable readers to grasp the rich connotations of Xi's expositions on the subject and understand China's great practice of respecting and safeguarding human rights, while also promoting China's perspective on human rights.

