Symposium on studying Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:33, September 07, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing Tuesday to mark the publication of the study outline for Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization.
While sharing their understandings, attendees of the symposium stressed the importance of precisely grasping the essence, connotation and requirements of Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization to break new ground for advancing ecological civilization in the new era.
The symposium was jointly held by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
