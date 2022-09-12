Home>>
Chinese president to attend SCO summit, visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 15:13, September 12, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Samarkand, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Sept. 14 to 16, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.
Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Xi will pay the visits at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi congratulates King Charles III on accession to British throne
- Full text of Xi Jinping's Congratulatory Letter to the 2022 National Conference on Development of Specialized and Sophisticated SMEs
- Xi calls for efforts to boost enterprise innovation
- Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to students of Beijing Normal University attending "Outstanding Teachers Program"
- Xi presents order to promote military officer to rank of general
- Xi replies to letter from students in teacher training program at Beijing Normal University
- Xi Jinping stresses mobilizing national resources for core technology breakthroughs in key fields
- Multilingual versions of Xi's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights published
- Xi extends congratulations on Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence to Bolsonaro
- Symposium on studying Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.