Chinese president to attend SCO summit, visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 15:13, September 12, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Samarkand, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Sept. 14 to 16, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Xi will pay the visits at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

