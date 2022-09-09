Xi presents order to promote military officer to rank of general

Xinhua) 08:12, September 09, 2022

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presents a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Wang Qiang, commander of the Northern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2022. The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Thursday presented a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Wang Qiang, commander of the Northern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general.

The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

Xi extended his congratulations to Wang, who saluted Xi and all the attendees of the event.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the order of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)