Full text of Xi Jinping's Congratulatory Letter to the 2022 National Conference on Development of Specialized and Sophisticated SMEs

Xinhua) 08:33, September 09, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the 2022 National Conference on Development of Specialized and Sophisticated SMEs.

On the holding of the 2022 National Conference on Development of Specialized and Sophisticated SMEs, I would like to extend my warm congratulations!

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are important to each household and have been a vital force to advance innovation, facilitate employment and improve people's livelihood. I hope that the specialized and sophisticated SMEs that produce novel and unique products could focus on and refine their main business so as to play an even more important role in stabilizing the industrial and supply chains and promoting economic and social development.

Party committees and governments at all levels should resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and create a favorable environment for the development of SMEs. More efforts should be made to support their growth and boost their confidence. Solid steps should be taken to advance enterprises' innovation, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and nurture more specialized and sophisticated SMEs that could produce novel and unique products.

Xi Jinping

September 8, 2022

