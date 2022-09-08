Home>>
Xi replies to letter from students in teacher training program at Beijing Normal University
(Xinhua) 15:59, September 08, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday replied to a letter from students participating in a program at the Beijing Normal University aimed at training teachers for service in underdeveloped areas in central and western regions, while also extending greetings to teachers across the country ahead of China's Teachers' Day.
In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, encouraged these students to serve in places where the country and the people need them most, after graduation.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping stresses mobilizing national resources for core technology breakthroughs in key fields
- Multilingual versions of Xi's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights published
- Xi extends congratulations on Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence to Bolsonaro
- Symposium on studying Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization held in Beijing
- Xi stresses improving system for achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields
- Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in SW China
- Senior CPC official stresses studying "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"
- Xi always puts people in highest place: former Governor of South Korea's South Jeolla province
- Xi congratulates Tuimalealiifano on reappointment as Samoa's head of state
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to China int'l services trade fair
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.