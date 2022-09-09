Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to students of Beijing Normal University attending "Outstanding Teachers Program"

Xinhua) 08:13, September 09, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to students of Beijing Normal University attending "Outstanding Teachers Program."

Dear students,

I have received your letter. Over the past year since you were enrolled in the program, through course study and offering teaching service in underdeveloped regions, you have enriched your knowledge, broadened your horizon and hardened the conviction of going down to serve at the grassroots. I am very glad to learn that. As Beijing Normal University celebrates its 120th anniversary, I would like to extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to all faculty members, students and alumni!

Beijing Normal University, as the earliest modern teacher-training institution of higher learning in China, has cultivated a great number of outstanding teachers for the country. I hope that you will carry forward the university's motto "Learn, so as to instruct others; act, to serve as example to all," waste no time and study hard, cultivate your moral character and improve your capabilities of teaching students both knowledge and the way of leading a rewarding life. I also hope that you will serve in places where the country and people need you the most, and work hard to become a qualified teacher with firm ideals and beliefs, moral sentiments, solid knowledge and benevolence so as to commit yourselves to nurturing a new generation of capable young people with moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills for the socialist cause.

Upon the arrival of Teachers' Day, I would like to wish all teachers across the country a happy festival!

Xi Jinping

September 7, 2022

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)