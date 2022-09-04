Environmental services exhibition held during CIFTIS

Xinhua) 13:39, September 04, 2022

A visitor tries a bamboo bicycle at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. The environmental services exhibition, which is held for the first time, demonstrates the environmental protection, green technologies and applications. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors are seen at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a model of the Deep Sea No. 1 energy station at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Visitors watch solar-powered cars at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a clean energy booth at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A girl watches a model related to carbon neutrality at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Visitors are seen at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors learn about the green and low-carbon industry mode at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

New energy vehicles are on display during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor watches the solid recovered fuel at the environmental services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

