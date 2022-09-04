Air China, Rolls-Royce announce joint venture in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:51, September 04, 2022

People visit the exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Air China and the British engineering giant Rolls-Royce announced they are entering into a new joint venture of engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) in Beijing at the ongoing 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

The new joint venture, Beijing Aero Engine Services Company Limited (BAESL), will provide MRO support on the Rolls-Royce Trent 700, Trent XWB-84, and Trent 1000 aero engines. Air China currently has all three engine types in its fleet.

Air China and Rolls-Royce each hold 50 percent of the shares in the joint venture with the contract amount of about 2.61 billion yuan (about 378.2 million U.S. dollars).

At full capacity, expected to be achieved in the mid-2030s, BAESL could support up to 250 shop visits per year. The facility will offer MRO services to Air China and other airline customers.

Ma Chongxian, president of Air China, said with safe operation as a top priority, Air China has long been committed to developing aircraft maintenance capabilities and ensuring the reliability of the fleet, meanwhile striving to promote the industrialization of aircraft maintenance.

Chris Cholerton, president of civil aerospace for Rolls-Royce, said the joint venture is a milestone for Rolls-Royce in China. "Air China is a strategic partner for us, having successfully grown together over many years. I am delighted to expand our relationship with this exciting partnership in MRO and look forward to the continued growth of our collaboration."

Ma said Air China and Rolls-Royce will continue to deepen their partnership and cooperation in high thrust engine maintenance in the future.

Today, Rolls-Royce powers 60 percent of China's widebody fleet, powering more than 550 aircraft in service or on order.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)