Chinese style exhibits on display during CIFTIS in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:15, September 03, 2022

A visitor shows a woodblock printing work during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Creative frisbees are seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor takes photos of an artwork recreated with digital technology during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors take photos during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A painter creates inside painting during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Creative ice creams are seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

An exhibit is seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member (R) shows a dragon-shaped artwork made by straws as a visitor looks on during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A model of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest of the Temple of Heaven is seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

An exhibitor demonstrates handmade wood carving skills during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor takes photos of Huamo, steamed buns with elaborate flowery decorations, during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Creative products are seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member shows a creative product during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An exhibitor makes paper flowers during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A visitor tries her hands on a traditional loom during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Kites are seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A staff member (L) and a designer show Chinese traditional Qipao dress during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tea wares are seen during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

An exhibitor shows shadow play during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. The 2022 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

