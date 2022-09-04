2022 CIFTIS opens to public in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:03, September 04, 2022

Visitors are seen at Shougang Park during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Visitors shop at an exhibition hall during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows an interior view of the China National Convention Center during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A visitor tries her hand at table curling at the sports services exhibition hall during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Visitors look at the exhibitor list at Shougang Park during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a comprehensive service desk at the China National Convention Center during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Visitors are seen at Shougang Park during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows an interior view of the China National Convention Center during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Visitors are seen at the achievement exhibition area during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child tries simulated driving of high-speed railway train at the China National Convention Center during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors watch a Peking Opera performance at the cultural and tourism services hall during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Visitors try fitness devices at the sports services exhibition hall during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Visitors shop at an exhibition hall during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors shop at the booth of Peru in the China National Convention Center during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. The CIFTIS opend to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

