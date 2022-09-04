4 dead in mudslides in southwestern Uganda
KAMPALA, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead after torrential rains caused mudslides in southwestern Uganda, relief agencies said Saturday.
The four bodies were retrieved during search operations after the rains destroyed 10 rural houses in the district of Bundibugyo, where flash floods hit five sub-counties, according to the Uganda Red Cross Society and a local relief agency.
The agency said several minor injuries were reported, and volunteers were on hand to provide first aid.
Last month, flooding and landslides in eastern Uganda left at least 24 people dead and thousands homeless.
The country is vulnerable to natural disasters triggered by heavy rainfalls. In 2021, more than 1 million people were affected by floods, official data showed.
