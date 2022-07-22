Chinese enterprises, Uganda's top university to boost talent training cooperation

July 22, 2022

Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Barnabas Nawangwe (2nd L) shakes hands with Zheng Biao (2nd R), a representative of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Uganda, after signing a memorandum of understanding at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, on July 21, 2022. Chinese enterprises in Uganda on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding with Uganda's Makerere University in an effort to boost talent training and employment. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises in Uganda on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding with Uganda's Makerere University in an effort to boost talent training and employment.

The enterprises through their umbrella organization, China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Uganda, signed an agreement with the university at its main campus in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Barnabas Nawangwe and Zheng Biao, a representative of the chamber, signed the memorandum of understanding.

"Education is the hope for the development of a country. In China we say when the youth are educated then the country is educated," Zheng, who is also the country manager of China Communications Construction Company Limited, said. "We are going to explore ways to achieve entrepreneurship skills and broaden students' internships and create high-quality workers and skilled talents who can adapt to social and economic change."

Nawangwe praised the chamber for its support. The chamber, which brings together over 100 enterprises, also donated 40 million shillings (about 11,500 U.S. dollars) toward the centenary celebrations of the establishment of the university.

Nawangwe said the university has become one of the prestigious universities in Africa.

Jiang Jiqing, the economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy in Uganda, said Chinese companies have targeted the training of local talent in the oil and gas industry.

Jiang noted that Chinese enterprises under the chamber have made contributions in fulfilling their social responsibilities and broadening the channels for students' internship, employment and entrepreneurship.

