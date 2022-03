We Are China

World Wildlife Day celebrations held in Uganda

Xinhua) 10:07, March 04, 2022

Students visit a tiger sanctuary during the World Wildlife Day celebrations at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

A veterinary health specialist shows ways of handling a rabbit during the World Wildlife Day celebrations at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

Children visit a crocodile sanctuary during the World Wildlife Day celebrations at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of rhino and elephant skulls during the World Wildlife Day celebrations at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

People attend the World Wildlife Day celebrations at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

