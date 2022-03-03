World Wildlife Day observed to raise awareness on world's wild animals, plants

Xinhua) 10:04, March 03, 2022

A lemur is seen in a zoo near Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, March 2, 2022. The World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3 every year to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)

