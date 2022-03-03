World Wildlife Day observed to raise awareness on world's wild animals, plants
A lemur is seen in a zoo near Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, March 2, 2022. The World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3 every year to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen in a zoo near Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, March 2, 2022. The World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3 every year to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen in a zoo near Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, March 2, 2022. The World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3 every year to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)
A lemur is seen in a zoo near Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, March 2, 2022. The World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3 every year to raise the awareness on the world's wild animals and plants. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese company protects wildlife while building hotels in Tanzania
- Snapshots of adorable wild animals in Sanjiangyuan National Park in NW China’s Qinghai
- SW China’s Yunnan Province committed to building protected area system to protect endangered animals
- Chinese photographer nominated for Oscars of world wildlife photography
- NE China's Jilin builds all-round protection system for endangered Chinese mergansers
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.